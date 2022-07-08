The San Francisco Giants didn’t make very many moves in the offseason, but they moves they did make are clearly paying off. Their top pitching addition, Carlos Rodón, has been one of the best starters in baseball. And their top position player addition?

Well, he’s headed to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

That’s right, Joc Pederson is headed to LA for the Midsummer Classic. It was announced on Friday night that the powerful lefty had made the starting lineup for the National League team when the All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium.





Congratulations to @yungjoc650 for being named a starting outfielder in the 2022 All-Star Game! pic.twitter.com/lQBhVodsRk — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 8, 2022

In his first year with the Giants, Pederson is hitting .264/.336/.546 with 17 home runs. He primarily is a platoon bat who only plays against right-handed pitchers, but he’s earned more opportunities against lefties lately.

Joining Pederson in the NL’s starting lineup is catcher Willson Contreras (Chicago Cubs), first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals), second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Miami Marlins), third baseman Manny Machado (San Diego Padres), shortstop Trea Turner (Los Angeles Dodgers), outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) and Mookie Betts (Dodgers), and designated hitter Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies).

They’re up against an AL team that starts catcher Alejandro Kirk (Toronto Blue Jays), first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), second baseman Jose Altuve (Houston Astros), third baseman Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox), shortstop Tim Anderson (Chicago White Sox), outfielders Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), and Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees), and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (Angels).

The reserves and pitchers will be announced Sunday night, where it seems like a good chance that Rodón and/or Logan Webb will be selected.