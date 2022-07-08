The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres again tonight at Petco Park in game two of this four-game series.

The Giants will be going with a bullpen game, with birthday boy left-hander Sam Long getting the start. Long enters tonight’s game with a 1.78 ERA, 3.93 FIP, with 19 strikeouts to 8 walks in 30.1 innings pitched. His last appearance was a memorable one in which he entered with bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, facing just one batter and getting the strikeout to end the game and snap the Giants’ losing streak.

Taking the mound for the Padres will be left-hander Blake Snell, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.13 ERA, 3.70 FIP, with 50 strikeouts to 23 walks in 40.1 innings pitched. Snell’s last start was in the Padres’ 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday, in which he allowed one run on four hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks in five innings pitched.

Game #82

Who: San Francisco Giants (41-40) vs. San Diego Padres (48-36)

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM