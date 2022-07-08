 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor League box scores, July 7

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Beat the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 17-10

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) 5-3

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Lost to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 3-1

Low-A San Jose Giants: Lost to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 8-1

ACL Giants Orange: Lost to the ACL Rockies 5-1

ACL Giants Black: Beat the ACL D-backs Black 11-1

DSL Giants Orange: Postponed

DSL Giants Black: Lost to the DSL Cardinals 18-4

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 5:35 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), 3:35 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 6:50 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL D-backs Red

ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Rockies

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Twins

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Rockies

