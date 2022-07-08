Minor League box scores, July 7

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: Beat the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 17-10
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) 5-3
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Lost to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 3-1
Low-A San Jose Giants: Lost to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 8-1
ACL Giants Orange: Lost to the ACL Rockies 5-1
ACL Giants Black: Beat the ACL D-backs Black 11-1
DSL Giants Orange: Postponed
DSL Giants Black: Lost to the DSL Cardinals 18-4
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 5:35 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), 3:35 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 7:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 6:50 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL D-backs Red
ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Rockies
DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Twins
DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Rockies
