Good morning, baseball fans!

Up until Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants had been on a nearly week-long losing streak with games getting uglier and harder to watch as it went on. What they needed was a hero, and that’s what they got when Gabe Kapler handed the ball to Long with two outs and bases loaded in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Long struck out Jordan Luplow in three pitches and brought euphoria to a struggling fanbase that needed it.

So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Sam Long, and may you have an awesome birthday!

One other bit of news, voting closes soon for Phase 2 of the All Star Game, where Joc Pederson is still in the running to be voted in as a starter. You can still get your votes in until 10:59 a.m. PT this morning, so head on over to the website and get those last minute votes in!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and the San Diego Padres play tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT.