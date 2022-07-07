Good morning, baseball fans!

This year’s trade deadline is August 2nd, just under a month away. A year ago, the Giants were obvious buyers. This year, maybe not so much.

That’s not to say that they couldn’t use some help. Far from it! But would it matter enough? Depending on how last night’s game played out, the San Francisco Giants are either at .500 or just over it at the halfway point of the season.

With everything falling apart seemingly at the same time, (pitching, defense, offense, take your pick) it almost feels like the problem is too big to be solved with a few trades and roster tinkering.

Should the Giants be selling, then? I think that’s a tough case to make as well, coming off of the 107-win season last year. There’s still enough time left in the season that if they can get anything going, like, literally just catching the baseballs that are hit at them and maybe a couple of guys start hitting well, it’s possible that they could still find a way to sneak into a wild card position.

So maybe they stand pat? Well, that doesn’t fully make sense either, but it’s probably closest to what will happen. Maybe a move here or there but likely nothing huge.

What do you think?

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a four-game series against the San Diego Padres tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT.