The San Francisco Giants kick off a four-game series against the San Diego Padres tonight at Petco Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.13 ERA, 2.98 FIP, with 86 strikeouts to 23 walks in 97.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, in which he allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings of work.

He’ll be facing off against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, who enters today’s game with a 2.25 ERA, 3.10 FIP, with 92 strikeouts to 19 walks in 92 innings pitched. His last start was in the Padres’ 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, in which he allowed three runs on five hits with ten strikeouts and a walk in seven innings of work.

Game #81

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM