7/6 Gamethread: Giants @ Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at Chase Field in Arizona, and will hopefully avoid getting swept. Again.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 4.59 ERA, 3.13 FIP, with 56 strikeouts to 15 walks in 51 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 1-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday, in which he allowed only zero runs on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five strong innings.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.46 ERA, 3.40 FIP, with 74 strikeouts to 31 walks in 91 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday, in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, with three strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

Game #80

Who: San Francisco Giants (40-39) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-44)

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM