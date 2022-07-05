The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks again today in game two of this three-game series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 5.03 ERA, 3.58 FIP, with 71 strikeouts to 20 walks in 73.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, in which he allowed three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks’ left-hander Tyler Gilbert, who is being called up from Triple-A Reno to make a spot start. Gilbert has made four appearances for Arizona this year, sporting a 7.88 ERA in 16 innings pitched with the Diamondbacks and a 7.57 ERA with 26 strikeouts to 24 walks in 44 innings pitched with Reno.

Game #79

Who: San Francisco Giants (40-38) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-44)

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM