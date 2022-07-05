Good morning, baseball fans!

Hopefully you had a better holiday weekend than the San Francisco Giants did. But there is one bit of good news this morning! Phase II of voting for the 2022 All Star Game starters begins today. Phase 1 concluded with the top vote getters automatically receiving a starting position, both of whom were outfielders so that leaves only two slots left for each team.

That happens to be the position for which one Giants player still in the running for this year’s game. That would be Joc Pederson, who is battling it out against Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Adam Duvall of the Atlanta Braves and Starling Marte of the New York Mets.

Voting for this phase begins today, so make sure to head over to the voting site and get your votes in so we can see at least one Giant in the starting lineup. I know it was a tough weekend of Giants baseball, but if it helps motivate you, this year’s game is being played at Dodger Stadium. So, you know, it would be nice to have a Giant on the field.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks play again tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT.