Minor League box scores, July 4

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)

ACL Orange: vs. ACL Brewers Gold

ACL Black: vs. ACL Rangers

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL NYY Yankees

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Off

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Off

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Off

Low-A San Jose Giants: Off

ACL Giants Orange:

ACL Giants Black:

DSL Giants Orange:

DSL Giants Black:

