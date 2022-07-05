Minor League box scores, July 4

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)
ACL Orange: vs. ACL Brewers Gold
ACL Black: vs. ACL Rangers
DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado
DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL NYY Yankees
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: Off
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Off
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Off
Low-A San Jose Giants: Off
ACL Giants Orange:
ACL Giants Black:
DSL Giants Orange:
DSL Giants Black:
Loading comments...