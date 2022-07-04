This week, Bryan and Doug escape from the suck vortex that was the past week of San Francisco Giants Baseball (1-4) to rank the trustworthiness of the bullpen arms after their middling June performances. Last month, the lists were split on who was number one — does that trend continue? Do you agree with the rankings? Login and comment below!

Also, Doug gives some insight into the Giants’ secretly lackluster offense while Bryan wonders if this 2022 team is a more logical follow-up to the other most recent Buster Posey-less season, 2020, than whatever miracle fate hiccup last season was.

Have questions you want us to answer? Submit them in the comments below or at the podcasts’ Twitter account: @McChroncast.

Here's the xml link to our feed. You can check out the show page right here. We're also on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

