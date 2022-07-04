It’s new series time, it’s day baseball time, and it’s hopefully baseball on your day off time. And as the San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, it’s also time for them to pit their best player against their most beloved active former player.

Yes, that means the Giants are sending lefty Carlos Rodón to the mound. Rodón is 7-4 in his first year with the Giants, with a 2.62 ERA, a 2.31 FIP, and 105 strikeouts to 25 walks in 86 innings. He’s been nothing short of dynamic.

And yes, on the other side of things is lefty Madison Bumgarner, 2014 World Series hero. In his third year with the D-Backs, MadBum is 3-8 with a 3.63 ERA, a 4.72 FIP, and 57 strikeouts to 26 walks in 79.1 innings.

The feels!

Good luck, Giants.

Game #78

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 3:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM