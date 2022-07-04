Hello San Francisco Giants fans.

I hope those of you who get today off are enjoying your long weekend, and that the Giants help make today a good day for you. And I hope that if you’re participating in grilling today, that your food is delicious and your beer is plentiful (and cold). And I hope that if you’re embarking in any fireworks-related activities, that they are beautiful and you are safe.

Now on to the baseball.

The Giants video team has been doing a cool series this year titled, “Walk in the Park.” In it, sideline reporter and author turned Giants multimedia content creator Amy G takes a walk on the field at Oracle Park with a member of the Giants, while they have a discussion. It’s a nice platform for a good talk.

This time Amy G talks with RHP Dominic Leone, one of the most steady members of the bullpen, and the team’s go-to option last year for the rare occasion when they busted out an opener.

They talk about many things, including Leone’s reputation on the team as being a funny guy. Leone also pulls back the curtain on what the members of the bullpen do during the game, when all that baseball is happening.

Enjoy!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants start a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks today at 3:10 p.m. PT. And the projected matchup for that game? Carlos Rodón vs. Madison Bumgarner.

Enjoy.