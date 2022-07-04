Minor League box scores, July 3

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Modest Nuts (Mariners)

ACL Orange: Off

ACL Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 5:35 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), 3:35 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 6:35 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Brewers Gold

ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Rangers

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL NYY Yankees