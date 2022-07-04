 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, July 3

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Modest Nuts (Mariners)

ACL Orange: Off

ACL Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 5:35 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), 3:35 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 6:35 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Brewers Gold

ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Rangers

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL NYY Yankees

