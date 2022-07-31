It’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs. And frankly, there’s a lot going on here beyond a series finale and a day game.

After dropping the first seven games out of the All-Star break, the Giants have a chance to rebound by winning a four-game series before another showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They also have a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since July 16 and 17. And, perhaps noteworthy, it marks what could be the final start in a Giants jersey for Carlos Rodón, who will be highly coveted if the Giants decide to sell ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

To top it all off, the Giants made a trade — with the Cubs no less — right before the game, adding infielder Dixon Machado in exchange for AAA pitcher Raynel Espinal. With Thairo Estrada hitting the Injured List, Machado is jumping straight into the starting lineup

Rodón, a lefty with an 8-6 record, enters the game with a 3.18 ERA, a league-leading 2.48 FIP, and 148 strikeouts to 39 walks in 116 innings. He gave up five earned runs in his last start, but struck out 10 batters.

On the Cubs mound is Adrian Sampson, a right-hander making just his seventh start and ninth appearance this year. He has an 0-1 record, a 3.20 ERA, a 3.48 FIP, and 26 strikeouts to nine walks in 39.1 innings.

Get it done, Giants.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella — 2B Luis González — LF Austin Slater — CF Brandon Belt — 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. — DH Mike Yastrzemski — RF Dixon Machado — SS Jason Vosler — 3B Austin Wynns — C

LHP — Carlos Rodón

Cubs

Christopher Morel — 2B Willson Contreras — C Ian Happ — LF Seiya Suzuki — RF Nico Hoerner — SS Patrick Wisdom — DH Nelson Velázquez — CF David Bote — 3B P.J. Higgins — 1B

RHP — Adrian Sampson

Game #102

Who: San Francisco Giants (50-51) vs. Chicago Cubs (41-59)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:08 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM