Minor League box scores, July 30

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League Baseball affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Round Rock Express (Rangers)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers)

ACL Giants Orange vs. the ACL Giants Black

DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Mariners

DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Cardinals

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Round Rock Express (Rangers), 4:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Somerset Patriots (Yankees), 10:35 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 4:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers), 5:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

