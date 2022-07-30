Minor League box scores, July 29

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Round Rock Express (Rangers)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Somerset Patriots (Yankees)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers)
ACL Giants Orange: vs. the ACL D-backs Black
ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL Angels
DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Nationals
DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Cardinals
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Round Rock Express (Rangers), 5:05 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Somerset Patriots (Yankees), 3:05 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 5:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers), 6:00 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: vs. the ACL Giants Black
ACL Giants Black: vs. the ACL Giants Orange
DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Mariners
DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Cardinals
