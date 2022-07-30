Good morning, baseball fans!

Today is a special day for the San Francisco Giants. They don’t retire a lot of jersey numbers, typically reserving that honor for those players that reach the Hall of Fame. There has only been one exception to that thus far, which was Barry Bonds in 2018. However, today there will be another.

The Giants will retire jersey number 22 today in honor of Will Clark’s tremendous career. Clark had a career worth 56.5 bWAR, spanning 15 seasons, eight of which were with the Giants. In those years, he was an All-Star in five of them and was in the top five vote-getters for MVP four times. He played 1,160 games with the Giants, with an overall batting line of .299/.373/.499, and amassing 176 home runs and 709 RBI in those eight seasons.

The Giants ask that fans who plan to attend be in their seats by 5:00 p.m. to enjoy the ceremony, which will include appearances from Bruce Bochy, Barry Bonds, Dave Dravecky, Jeffrey Leonard, Kevin Mitchell, Buster Posey and Robby Thompson. Gates open at 3:35 p.m and tickets are still available through the Giants’ website.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants wrap up this four-game series against the Chicago Cubs this weekend, playing at 6:05 p.m. PT tonight, and 4:08 p.m. PT tomorrow.