The San Francisco Giants play game three of this four-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight as Oracle Park gears up to celebrate the career and retire the jersey number of Will Clark!

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jakob Junis, who enters today’s game with a 2.98 ERA, 3.90 FIP, with 44 strikeouts to 11 walks in 54.1 innings pitched. Junis’ last start was in the Giants’ 7-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, in which he allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk in four and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly, who enters today’s game with a 3.93 ERA, 4.45 FIP, with 43 strikeouts to 12 walks in 55 innings pitched. His last start was in the Cubs’ 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, in which he allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

Game #100

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM