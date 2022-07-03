While the San Francisco Giants were getting their butts kicked — and swept — by the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, some other bad news was circulating: right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani’s season was likely to be over.

The veteran confirmed the news after the game, saying that he will opt for surgery that will sideline him past the end of the season.

Anthony DeSclafani confirms he’s done for the season. He’ll have surgery next Tuesday to set a tendon in his right ankle in place. Estimated rehab: 4-5 months.



“Huge disappointment,” he said. — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) July 4, 2022

After a very strong 2021 in his first year with the Giants, DeSclafani re-signed for three years and $36 million. He struggled out of the gates this year, allowing nine earned runs in 13.1 innings in his first three starts, before being placed on the 60-day Injured List with inflammation in an ankle that had been giving him issues since August.

He returned on June 21, got rocked in two starts, and returned to the Injured List. And now he and the team have opted for surgery that will hopefully have him at full strength for the 2023 season, instead of fighting a lingering issue.

We’ll see what the Giants do now, as the injury opens up not just a spot in the rotation, but a spot on the 40-man roster. The team had visions of a rotation made up fo DeSclafani, Logan Webb, Carlos Rodón, Alex Wood, and Alex Cobb. But, with good foresight, the front office also planned for potential injuries, and signed reinforcements in Jakob Junis and Matthew Boyd.

Unfortunately Boyd, who was injured when the Giants signed him, suffered a recent setback, and Junis has been on the Injured List for a few weeks now.

We’ll see what the Giants do from here on out. They could continue to opt for bullpen games (especially since Minor League starters Sean Hjelle and Sammy Long are available) until Boyd or Junis is healthy, or they could hit the trade market and see who’s around.

Or maybe it’s Kyle Harrison time. Why the hell not.