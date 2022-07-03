It’s time for the series finale, and here’s hoping the San Francisco Giants give you something to smile about on this Sunday as they conclude things with the Chicago White Sox.

I’m writing this on Friday, and the Giants don’t have a projected starter after Anthony DeSclafani was returned to the Injured List. So I’d guess we’re gonna see Sean Hjelle (who has a locker for the series) get his first chance to start an MLB game. If so, Hjelle, a righty, has a 4.50 ERA and a 1.63 FIP on the year, with 6 strikeouts and 0 walks in 4 innings. If he doesn’t start, those are still his numbers, but they don’t mean as much.

On the White Sox end of things is righty Lucas Giolito, who has received Cy Young votes in each of the last three seasons. He’s having a down year, as he’s 4-4 with a 5.19 ERA, a 4.79 FIP, and 82 strikeouts to 27 walks in 69.1 innings.

Go Giants!

Game #77

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM