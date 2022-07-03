 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, July 2

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Pool via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Modesto Nuts (Mariners)

ACL Orange vs. ACL Black

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Marlins

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 6:35 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles), 3:05 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:30 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

