Minor League box scores, July 2

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners)
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Modesto Nuts (Mariners)
DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado
DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Marlins
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 6:35 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles), 3:05 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 7:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:30 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Off
ACL Giants Black: Off
DSL Giants Orange: Off
DSL Giants Black: Off
