The San Francisco Giants play game two of this four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park tonight. But you probably won’t be able to watch it unless you like paying for every streaming service under the sun.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 4.26 ERA, 2.94 FIP, with 74 strikeouts to 22 walks in 76 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 7-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, in which he allowed four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman, who enters today’s game with a 4.38 ERA, 3.72 FIP, with 59 strikeouts to 17 walks in 61.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Cubs’ 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Game #99

Who: San Francisco Giants (49-50) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-58)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: N/A

National broadcast: Apple TV+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM