According to Buster Olney, the San Francisco Giants are not, currently, planning to be sellers at this year’s trade deadline. Despite having an abysmal cat vomit of a road trip losing streak, the team is not currently planning to part ways with players like Carlos Rodón or Joc Pederson who are likely only going to be with the Giants this year.

Per Olney via Twitter:

As of Wednesday night, the Giants continue to convey to other teams that they aren’t sellers, and at the moment, they intend to hang on to possible free agents Carlos Rodon, Joc Pederson. Given Giants’ recent slide, other teams are monitoring San Francisco closely.

Of course they are. It’s hard to look away from a train wreck, after all.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of this three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight at 7:15 p.m. PT.