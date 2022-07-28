Good morning, baseball fans!

We here at McCovey Chronicles would like to wish Darin Ruf of the San Francsico Giants a very happy birthday! Ruf, in his third season with the Giants, turns 36 today.

In the recent spirit of finding things to be happy and/or nostalgic about in the morning so we’re not always bummed, let’s take a look back at my personal favorite Darin Ruf moment.

I’ll set the scene.

It was Opening Day for the Giants, with the visiting Miami Marlins in the house. The Giants were up 3-0, with Brandon Belt and Ruf knocking in the first two runs in the third and Joey Bart hitting a home run in the fifth.

Logan Webb was pulled in the seventh for Dominic Leone, who allowed a two-run home run, and Camilo Doval allowed three runs in the ninth.

Belt had hit a home run in the eighth and Thairo Estrada hit one in the ninth to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th, Mauricio Dubón was the initial runner on second and he was wiped out in a double play and that’s when Ruf took a walk to give the Giants a shot at ending their first game of the season with a walk-off.

Austin Slater came up to bat and smoked a double down the left field line, and that’s where the magic happens. Darin Ruf, all 6’2” and 232 lbs. of him, came barreling around to score from first, prompting one of the absolute best calls from Duane Kuiper of all time.

Enjoy that and know that, regardless of whatever might have happened in yesterday’s game, things weren’t always terrible and won’t always be terrible.

Feel free to share your favorite moments from Ruf in the comments, and Happy Birthday, Darin!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT in San Francisco.