The San Francisco Giants head home today to kick off a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.21 ERA, 3.32 FIP, with 96 strikeouts to 23 walks in 94 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

He’ll be facing off against Cubs left-hander Justin Steele, who enters today’s game with a 4.02 ERA, 3.64 FIP, with 81 strikeouts to 41 walks in 87.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Cubs’ 15-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, in which he allowed on run on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Game #98

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM