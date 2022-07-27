Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s been rough to be a fan of the San Francisco Giants this last week. As of the time of this being written (Tuesday afternoon), the Giants have not won a game since the All Star break. And what’s worse is they aren’t even putting up a fight. Sloppy defense, feckless offense, you name the woe and the Giants have it.

Not to mention the fact that while other teams are likely looking to do big things at the trade deadline, the Giants seem to be more or less looking to make slight tweaks and improvements and gamble on this team getting its act together. Which is fine, sure, but there hasn’t been much to get excited about lately.

And when I find myself in times of “I don’t even remember why I like baseball” mode, I tend to look down the good old nostalgia highway.

Let me set the scene.

It was on this date in 2016. Sure, the Warriors had already lost the Finals in devastating fashion, but the Giants still had a glimmer of postseason hope in their eyes, much like this team.

It was a simpler time. A time when a pitcher had to bat. And as much as fans of clownball hated it, it really made moments like this one super special. Up 1-0 in the bottom of the second, with two runners on, Matt Cain came up to bat and reminded us that he can hit.

Here’s our recap from that day if you’d like to remember more of that game. Hopefully, regardless of whatever the results of last night’s game were, this helps get your morning started on the right track.

