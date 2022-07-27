The San Francisco Giants wrap this three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks today at Chase Field. I, for one, am glad to be done with the Diamondbacks for a while, after nine games against them this month.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 2.77 ERA, 3.17 FIP, with 103 strikeouts to 32 walks in 123.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, in which he allowed just one run on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks’ right-hander Zac Gallen, who enters today’s game with a 3.31 ERA, 3.80 FIP, with 96 strikeouts to 28 walks in 100.2 innings pitched. His last start was in Arizona’s 10-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday, in which he allowed two hits, striking out seven in seven innings.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella, 3B Joc Pederson, LF Wilmer Flores, 2B Brandon Belt, 1B Luis González, RF Thairo Estrada, SS Mike Yastrzemski, CF LaMonte Wade, Jr., DH Austin Wynns, C

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Diamondbacks

Josh Rojas, 3B Alek Thomas, CF Ketel Marte, 2B Christian Walker, 1B David Peralta, LF Daulton Varsho, RF Jake McCarthy, DH Sergio Alcántara, SS Jose Herrera, C

P: Zac Gallen, RHP

Game #97

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 12:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM