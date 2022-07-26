The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks once again today at Chase Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.95 ERA, 2.25 FIP, with 138 strikeouts to 37 walks in 110 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 9-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, in which he allowed five runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks left-hander Tyler Gilbert, who enters today’s game with a 5.34 ERA with 18 strikeouts to nine walks in 30.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on July 16th, in which he allowed three runs on five hits with a strikeout and a walk in five innings.

Game #96

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM