Well, here’s hoping the San Francisco Giants new series goes better than the last one did. Thankfully for them, the Arizona Diamondbacks are not nearly as tough as the Los Angeles Dodgers were.

The Giants will kick things off by giving righty Jakob Junis the rock. Junis has been a nice signing for the Giants, with a 3.06 ERA, a 3.93 FIP, and 42 strikeouts to 10 walks in 50 innings. Due to an injury sustained last month, Junis has only pitched once since June 10, and it did not go well. So let’s hope this start is a step in the right direction.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks right-hander Merill Kelly, who enters today’s game with a 3.26 ERA and a 3.35 FIP, with 89 strikeouts to 36 walks in 110.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres on the 17th, in which he allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

Win the game, please.

Lineups

Giants

Joc Pederson — LF Austin Slater — CF Wilmer Flores — 2B Brandon Belt — 1B Darin Ruf — DH Thairo Estrada — SS Luis González — RF David Villar — 3B Joey Bart — C

RHP — Jakob Junis

D-Backs

Josh Rojas — 3B Alek Thomas — CF Ketel Marte — 2B Christian Walker — 1B David Peralta — DH Daulton Varsho — RF Jake McCarthy — LF Carson Kelly — C Geraldo Perdomo — SS

RHP — Merrill Kelly

Game #96

Who: San Francisco Giants (48-47) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (42-53)

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

When: 6:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM