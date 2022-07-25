The San Francisco Giants started the unofficial second half of the season in the worst way possible: by getting swept. But it wasn’t just any sweep — no, it was a four-game sweep. But it wasn’t just any four-game sweep — no, it was a four-game sweep against the hated Los Angeles Dodgers.

It dropped the Giants to just a single game over .500, and made you feel like a rotten milkshake inside.

So I’m calling for a do over.

I say that the second half starts now. The post All-Star break madness begins today. The rush to prove to Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris that they should buy, not sell, kicks off tonight.

Welcome to the new second half of the season, Giants fans. Just forget what happened over the weekend.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 6:40 p.m. PT. I’ve heard they’re worse than the Dodgers, but we’ll see.