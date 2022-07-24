 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor League box scores, July 23

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners)

ACL Giants Orange vs. ACL Giants Black

DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Mariners

DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Angels

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), 4:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Bowie Baysox (orioles), 10:35 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 4:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

