Minor League box scores, July 23

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Bowie Baysox (Orioles)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Everett AquaSox (Mariners)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners)
ACL Giants Orange vs. ACL Giants Black
DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Mariners
DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Angels
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), 4:05 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Bowie Baysox (orioles), 10:35 a.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 4:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Off
ACL Giants Black: Off
DSL Giants Orange: Off
DSL Giants Black: Off
