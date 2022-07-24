The San Francisco Giants wrap up this four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers today at Dodger Stadium.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 4.09 ERA, 3.00 FIP, with 68 strikeouts to 20 walks in 70.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday, in which he allowed one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts in seven and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers’ left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who enters today’s game with a 2.13 ERA, 2.47 FIP, with 75 strikeouts to 12 walks in 71.2 innings pitched. Kershaw’s last start was in the All Star Game, but we’ll look past that one for now and look at his start in the Dodgers’ 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels last Friday, in which he allowed one hit with six strikeouts in eight innings.

Game #94

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM