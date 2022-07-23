Minor League box scores, July 22

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Lost to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) 10-4

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) 4-2

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 16-9

Low-A San Jose Giants: Beat the Modesto Nuts (Mariners) 6-5

ACL Giants Orange: Lost to the ACL Rockies 8-0 (7 innings)

ACL Giants Black: Beat ACL D-backs Black 6-2 (7 innings)

DSL Giants Orange: Beat the DSL Tigers 1, 7-6 (10 innings)

DSL Giants Black: Beat DSL CLE Red 8-3

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers), 5:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Bowie Baysox (Orioles), 3:05 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Giants Black

ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Giants Orange

DSL Giants Orange: vs. the DSL Mariners

DSL Giants Black: vs. the DSL Angels