The San Francisco Giants are reportedly one of seven teams in the mix on trying to make a trade happen with the Washington Nationals in order to bring their young superstar, Juan Soto, to the Bay.

They join fellow NL West teams the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres who, quite frankly, don’t need another superstar on their teams, but I’m not the boss of them.

A trade for Soto with the Giants would likely involve shortstop Marco Luciano and left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison, at a bare minimum. Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote up a potential trade proposal for the Giants and it would be quite costly. In addition to Luciano and Harrison, she also includes outfielders Luis Matos and Heliot Ramos, as well as current ace of the major league club Logan Webb.

I fully expect the Giants to end up as “also rans” in this effort because that’s just kind of how these things go. But if you don’t get a big goofy grin just reading the words “Juan Soto in a Giants uniform” then I don’t know what to tell you. It would be cool. If costly.

We’ll keep you posted as we approach the trade deadline.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants wrap up the four-game series against the Dodgers this weekend. Tonight’s game is at 4:15 p.m. PT (yet another Fox broadcast) and tomorrow’s game is at 1:05 p.m. PT.