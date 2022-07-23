The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of this four-game series today at Dodger Stadium.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.20 ERA (nice), 3.10 FIP, with 90 strikeouts to 21 walks in 90 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 8-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers last Friday, in which he allowed three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in four and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías, who enters today’s game with a 2.89 ERA, 3.99 FIP, with 94 strikeouts to 22 walks in 96.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels last Saturday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Game #94

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Fox (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM