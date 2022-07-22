The San Francisco Giants hope to even up the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers as they play game two of this four-game series at Dodger Stadium tonight.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 2.83 ERA, 3.09 FIP, with 101 strikeouts to 28 walks in 117.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 9-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, who enters today’s game with a 2.96 ERA, 3.33 FIP, with 81 strikeouts to 17 walks in 97.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals last Thursday, in which he allowed three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Game #93

Who: San Francisco Giants (48-44) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-30)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV), KNTV

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM