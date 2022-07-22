The San Francisco Giants haven’t made any trades in anticipation of the August 2 trade deadline, but on Thursday they tipped their hand that they’re more likely to be buyers than sellers. Because most sellers don’t spend a fair chunk of change on free agents right before selling.

And that’s exactly what the Giants did, as they announced the signing of veteran right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal. They signed Rosenthal for $4.5 million, but that figure is prorated, so he’ll actually make about $1.9 million.

The Giants agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with relieved Trevor Rosenthal. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 21, 2022

In addition to the salary, Rosenthal’s contract includes many incentives. He’ll receive $50,000 if he appears in 15 games, and another $50,000 for 18. If he appears in 23 games he’ll receive an additional $150,000; if he appears in 28, a further $200,000; if he appears in 33, an additional $250,000; and if he appears in 38 games, he’ll receive a $300,000 bonus.

Furthermore, Rosenthal will receive $100,000 if he finishes 12 games, $150,000 if he finishes 15 games, and $250,000 each for 18, 21, and 24 games finished.

The veteran hasn’t pitched since 2020, due to Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and labrum surgery in his hip. But he was spectacular in that season, playing for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres, and finishing the year with a 1.90 ERA, a 2.22 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts to 8 walks in 23.2 innings. He’s an excellent addition to the bullpen.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, reliever Mauricio Llovera was placed on the 60-day Injured List. The Giants don’t yet need to open up a spot on the active roster, as Rosenthal will begin his Giants tenure on the IL.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the Dodgers tonight at 7:10 p.m. PT.

BEAT LA.