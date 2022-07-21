The San Francisco Giants kick off a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.66 ERA, 2.14 FIP, with 131 strikeouts to 35 walks in 105 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers last Thursday, in which eh allowed just one run on eight hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers right-hander Mitch White, who enters today’s game with a 4.20 ERA (nice), 4.25 FIP, with 42 strikeouts to 17 walks in 45 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last Tuesday, in which he allowed six runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Game #92

Who: San Francisco Giants (48-43) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-30)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:09 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM