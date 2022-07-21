Good morning, baseball fans!

With the All Star break over, we are officially onto the second half of the baseball season. Though the San Francisco Giants had a rough stretch of games in June, they ended the first half (give or take) of the season strong, going into the break with a lot of momentum.

They’ll be kicking things off against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a four-game series starting tonight, and one would hope they can carry that momentum with them after a few days of rest (for everyone except Joc Pederson and Carlos Rodón, who were in attendance at the festivities earlier this week.)

Rodón himself said that he felt as though the All Star break came at an unfortunate time, in a post from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Tristi Rodriguez, saying:

“Unfortunately, the All-Star break kind of came at a bad time for us I would say, because I would’ve liked to keep playing and just rattling up wins, but, you know, we needed this little break and we’ll start to get going on Thursday.”

The good news is that the Giants have been pretty good against good teams, at least, with their sweep of the Dodgers being one of the only highlights of an otherwise forgettable June. Not to mention taking three out of four from the Milwaukee Brewers to close out the first half.

One can only hope they can keep it going when they face their old rivals tonight.

What time do the Giants play today?

Game one of this four-game series starts tonight at 7:09 p.m. PT.