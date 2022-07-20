Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s that cursed day of the year in which we’re in the middle of the baseball season but there is no baseball today. And while that’s great for the players who get an extra day to rest, it’s a bit of a bummer for those of us whose primary personality trait is “watcher-of-baseball.”

So instead of lamenting the lack of baseball, let’s have a fun thought experiment among the community.

If you watched Monday night’s Home Run Derby, you saw the player of the moment, Juan Soto, take home the trophy. Soto won the trophy in the midst of a bit of trade controversy, in which he turned down the Washington Nationals’ multiyear, multimillion dollar extension offer. In turn, the Nationals have been hinting that they would likely be interested in trading him, possibly sooner rather than later.

And although Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Joc Pederson doesn’t think the San Francisco Giants have enough to offer the Nationals for a trade this massive, noting that it would basically take trading the whole team and the farm, that doesn’t have to stop us from pretending like we could make that deal happen.

So put on your armchair GM hat and give me your best trade offer in the comments below.