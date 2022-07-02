Minor League box scores, July 1

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: Beat the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 7-4
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) 2-4
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Lost to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 10-6
Low-A San Jose Giants: Lost to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners) 1-0
ACL Orange: Lost to the ACL Guardians 5-1
ACL Black: Lost to the ACL Mariners 5-4
DSL Giants Orange: Lost to the DSL Rockies 2-0
DSL Giants Black: Beat the DSL Twins 3-2
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 6:37 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles), 3:35 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 5:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:30 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Giants Black
ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Giants Orange
DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado
DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Marlins
