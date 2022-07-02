 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, July 1

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Beat the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 7-4

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) 2-4

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Lost to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 10-6

Low-A San Jose Giants: Lost to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners) 1-0

ACL Orange: Lost to the ACL Guardians 5-1

ACL Black: Lost to the ACL Mariners 5-4

DSL Giants Orange: Lost to the DSL Rockies 2-0

DSL Giants Black: Beat the DSL Twins 3-2

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 6:37 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles), 3:35 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 5:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Modesto Nuts (Mariners), 6:30 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Giants Black

ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Giants Orange

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Colorado

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Marlins

