The San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox in game two of this three-game series today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.04 ERA, 3.03 FIP, with 81 strikeouts to 22 walks in 91.2 innings. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday, in which he allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease, who enters today’s game with a 2.56 ERA, 2.51 FIP, with 121 strikeouts to 37 walks in 81 innings pitched. Cease’s last start came in the White Sox’ 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, in which he allowed one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts and a walk in seven innings of work.

Game #76

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM