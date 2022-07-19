Good morning, baseball fans!

Today is the day, the 2022 All Star Game kicks off tonight at 5:00 p.m. PT from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

San Francisco Giants fans will have Joc Pederson to root for in the starting line-up.

Taking the mound for the National League to kick things off will be left-hander Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers, making his ninth All Star appearance but only his first start. Kershaw enters the game with a 2.13 ERA, 2.47 FIP, with 75 strikeouts to 12 walks in 71.2 innings pitched in an injury-shortened season. Kershaw’s last start was a strong one, allowing only a hit in eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Starting things off for the American League will be Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays, making his first All Star Game appearance. McClanahan enters today’s game with 1.71 ERA, 2.41 FIP, with 147 strikeouts to 19 walks in 110.2 innings pitched. His last start was in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, in which he allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts in six and a third innings.

Lineups*

National League

P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

American League

DH - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels RF - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees 3B - Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox 1B - Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays LF - Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees CF - Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins SS - Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox 2B - Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians C - Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

P: Shane McClanahan, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays

*Lineups as of 4:00 p.m. PT on Monday, June 18th.

How to watch the 2022 All Star Game

Who: National League vs. American League

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

National broadcast: Fox (available on fuboTV)

Radio: ESPN Radio