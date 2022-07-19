Good morning, baseball fans!
Today is the day, the 2022 All Star Game kicks off tonight at 5:00 p.m. PT from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
San Francisco Giants fans will have Joc Pederson to root for in the starting line-up.
Taking the mound for the National League to kick things off will be left-hander Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers, making his ninth All Star appearance but only his first start. Kershaw enters the game with a 2.13 ERA, 2.47 FIP, with 75 strikeouts to 12 walks in 71.2 innings pitched in an injury-shortened season. Kershaw’s last start was a strong one, allowing only a hit in eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
Starting things off for the American League will be Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays, making his first All Star Game appearance. McClanahan enters today’s game with 1.71 ERA, 2.41 FIP, with 147 strikeouts to 19 walks in 110.2 innings pitched. His last start was in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, in which he allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts in six and a third innings.
Lineups*
National League
- RF - Ronald Acuña, Jr., Atlanta Braves
- CF - Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- 3B - Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
- 1B - Paul Goldschmidt - St. Louis Cardinals
- SS - Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
- C - Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
- DH - William Contreras, Atlanta Braves
- LF - Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants
- 2B - Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
American League
- DH - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- RF - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- 3B - Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
- 1B - Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- LF - Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
- CF - Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
- SS - Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
- 2B - Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
- C - Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
P: Shane McClanahan, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays
*Lineups as of 4:00 p.m. PT on Monday, June 18th.
How to watch the 2022 All Star Game
Who: National League vs. American League
Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California
When: 5:00 p.m. PT
National broadcast: Fox (available on fuboTV)
Radio: ESPN Radio
