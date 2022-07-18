The San Francisco Giants are keeping it rolling with the college arms, as they used their fourth-round pick on Missouri right-handed pitcher Spencer Miles. It was the No. 136 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

After selecting two-way player Reggie Crawford from UConn in the first round, East Carolina left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt in the second round, and Gonzaga right-handed pitcher William Kempner in the third round, the Giants made it four in as many rounds with Miles.

Miles had a very rough season in 13 starts for Mizzou, as he posted a 6.20 ERA and a 1.622 WHIP, with 67 strikeouts to 23 walks in 69.2 innings. His 2021 was also rough at the collegiate level, but he performed quite well last year in the Cape Cod League, where he had a 2.55 ERA, a 1.075 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts to 9 walks in 17.2 innings.

Since Miles was not listed on the big boards for ESPN, MLB Pipeline, Fangraphs, or The Athletic, it would seem there’s a decent chance that the Giants can sign him for under slot value.

