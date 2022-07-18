The San Francisco Giants started the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft with yet another pitcher. This time it’s William Kempner, a right-handed pitcher from Gonzaga, whom the Giants took with their third-round selection, the No. 106 pick. While Kempner was a starter in college, the MLB.com broadcast described him as “probably a bullpen pick all the way.”

Kempner was listed as the No. 171 prospect in the draft by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, and the No. 168 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

The 6’0, 222-pound righty turned 21 last month. In eight starts with the Zags this year, Kempner had a 3.00 ERA and a 1.278 WHIP, with 48 strikeouts to 21 walks in 30 innings.

In three NCAA season, he posted a 3.43 ERA, a 1.452 FIP, and 84 strikeouts to 59 walks in 84 innings. He also played 2019 and 2021 in independent leagues, with excellent numbers.

Funnily enough, Kempner’s most recent tweet is a retweet of the announcement that Reggie Crawford had been drafted by the Giants.

