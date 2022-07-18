MLB Draft Day 2 open thread

It’s time for some more players to cruise into the San Francisco Giants system, because it’s the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft. And that means the Giants will add eight more players, as Day 2 covers Round 3 through Round 10. The final 10 rounds take place on Tuesday.

And after a primetime start for the first day of the draft, things get started early on Monday, with some brunch drafting.

On Sunday, the Giants selected two players. Their first-round pick, No. 30 overall, went to two-way player Reggie Crawford, who missed the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery. The Giants intend to develop him is a two-way player, as he’s shown great potential with the bat (where he has a good amount of power as a first baseman) and on the mound (where he touches 100 with his fastball.

Their second-round pick, No. 66 overall, was used on left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who also missed the 2022 season due to a suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. Whisenhunt was a mid-first round pick on many people’s draft boards.

