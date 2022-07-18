The San Francisco Giants had a stellar week with at least one historic highlight, but was it all just a blip in a rudderless season or evidence of the good team they’ve actually been all along? Bryan and Doug discuss some surprising numbers that describe a different team than the one that’s just on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

And after that first half analysis, they get into a discussion about the future of the Giants’ broadcasting team, specifically, what happens when Jon Miller, Duane Kuiper, and Mike Krukow decide to spend their days doing something other than provide us with tremendous entertainment and memories to last a lifetime?

Here’s the xml link to our feed. You can check out the show page right here. We’re also on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify. Our intro/outro music is by Lesfm.

You can find all new episodes and our archive on all feeds and listen to everything in the embedded show player down below. If you like our show, give us a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts or like/thumbs up us anywhere you listen to podcasts.