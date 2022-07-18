Hello, San Francisco Giants fans. The Giants do not play today — but they will be busy. Because there are players to draft. Eight players to draft, specifically.

The Giants made two selections in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday. With their first-round pick (No. 30 overall), they chose two-way player Reggie Crawford, and that’s as exciting as it sounds, because the Giants actually intend to use him as a two-way player. With their second-round pick (No. 66 overall), they opted for left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt.

Both players come with a huge dose of reward, but a fairly large dose of risk as well, as neither played in 2022 — the former due to Tommy John surgery, and the latter due to a positive drug test over the offseason that led to a season-long suspension from the NCAA.

You should be really excited about both players. You should also have some question marks, because, frankly, the players have questions marks. But it represents a marked shift from the Giants brain trust, and given that the early-rounds players in Farhan Zaidi’s tenure have underwhelmed so far, I think fans will be fine with that.

Will they continue that trend on the second day? Or will they start to head towards more conventional, “safe” picks?

There’s only one way to find out.

How to watch 2022 MLB Draft Day 1

What: MLB Draft, Rounds 2 through 10

Date: Monday, July 18, 2022

When: 11:00 a.m. PT

Where: Los Angeles, California

TV: MLB.com