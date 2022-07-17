The time has come for the San Francisco Giants to add more players to their farm system. Two more players specifically.

Yes, it’s Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft, which features the first two rounds, plus the compensatory round, and the pair of competitive balance rounds. The Giants hold the No. 30 pick and No. 66 pick, before eight more picks on Monday, and their final 10 on Tuesday.

San Francisco’s first pick holds a slot value just below $2.5 million, while their second pick has a slot value just above $1 million.

Now, let’s embark in our favorite tradition: telling the Giants they messed up by drafting someone we know nothing about!

How to watch the 2022 MLB Draft Day 1

What: MLB Draft, picks No. 1 through No. 80

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Xbox Plaza (L.A. Live), Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN and MLB Network (available on fuboTV)

Radio: MLB Network Radio